Building a home in Delhi? From NOCs to approvals, here’s what you need to know

Building a house in Delhi requires compliance with several prescribed rules. Structures that violate these regulations can be sealed or demolished by the authorities.

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The Delhi government is stepping up action against four- and five-storey buildings that do not comply with construction rules. Representational Image

The Delhi government has stepped up action against buildings across the city following the recent Satya Niketan incident. Investigations have revealed that dozens of structures in various areas were built in violation of construction norms. If you are planning to build a house in Delhi, there are specific rules, permissions and regulations that need to be followed.

If a building is not constructed in accordance with these regulations, it can be sealed or bulldozed at any time. The number of stories allowed on a particular piece of land in Delhi is also important. Furthermore, a NOC is required before constructing a building. Let us explain the rules for building a home in Delhi.

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The Delhi government is stepping up action against four- and five-storey buildings that do not comply with construction rules. The width of the plot and the permissible building height are among the key factors to consider when constructing a five-storey house.

What are the rules for building a house in Delhi?

A five-storey house in Delhi can be built on a plot of 50 square metres (540 square feet), provided parking is available on the ground floor. Without ground-floor parking, construction is limited to four storeys. The height of a four- or five-storey building cannot exceed 57.4 feet.

Smaller plots, measuring less than 50 square metres, are subject to different norms. A house of up to three storeys can be built, provided there is sufficient lighting and ventilation on each floor.

Approvals and NOCs required for building a house in Delhi

Before starting construction, residents must get their house plan sanctioned by the MCD. The application includes details of the plot, its surroundings and the proposed house plan, which is checked against the relevant building rules. After approval, the construction must strictly follow the sanctioned layout. Deviating from the plan by adding walls or structures is not permitted, and buildings constructed without approval may face action, including demolition.

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House construction in Delhi requires the necessary approvals from the DDA, along with an NOC from the fire department. Registration on the dust control website is another requirement. Any building constructed without the required permissions can be sealed by the authorities and, if deemed illegal, may ultimately be demolished.