Building Collapses After Developing Cracks in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda | Watch Video

The authorities declared several structures unsafe in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda.

Srinagar: A massive building that had been vacated after it developed cracks collapsed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda on Friday. The development comes after several houses in the area developed cracks. Over 19 families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks at one village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

“A report was sent to Geological Survey of India, they will be arriving for further investigation. Most residents were from nearby villages. Temporary makeshift houses with basic amenities provided to affected residents,” Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Doda, said.

Building Collapses in Doda: Watch Video

#WATCH | A building that had been vacated after it developed cracks collapses in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda pic.twitter.com/OUmqO6BDvN — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

The authorities declared unsafe a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri, 35 kilometres from Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway.

Apart from this building, several other structures in the village started developing cracks a couple of days ago but the situation was exacerbated by a landslide on Thursday with the number of buildings damaged reaching 21.

“We have shifted 19 affected families to a safer location after their houses were rendered unsafe. We are observing the situation and taking steps as per need to ensure their safety,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Thathri) Athar Amin Zargar told PTI.

He said that the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police visited the spot and assured all help to the affected families.

Zargar, however, refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath — the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib — that is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

“Comparing the situation in Nai Basti with the sinking town of Joshimath will be an exaggeration. We are faced with a problem of landslide and geologists from Chenab Valley power projects and National Highways Authority of India have already inspected the site,” Zargar said.