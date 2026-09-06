Building collapses in Delhi amid heavy rains, several people feared trapped under debris, rescue operation underway

A building collapsed near Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday, with several people feared trapped inside the debris.

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Building collapses in Delhi amid heavy rain, several people feared trapped under debris, rescue operation underway | ImageL ANI

Building Collapsed In Delhi: Several people were feared trapped after a building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area on Sunday amid incessant rains. Fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot after getting the distress call and initiated the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation is underway at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GnrqscetLl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

More than 10 fire tenders reached the scene as rescue personnel are currently carrying out operations. Locals are also assisting in evacuating people who are trapped under the debris.

Notably, Satya Niketan is located near Delhi University’s South Campus and several college students live there.

More details are awaited.

Delhi Weather: MD issues warning

The southwest monsoon has intensified in India and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of northeast India. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in several regions today.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Weather

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are under heavy rain and thunderstorms alert for Sunday. Gusty winds of up to 50 kmph are also expected in some parts of the region. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover between 29-33 degrees Celsius.

The sky is expected to be cloudy, with the possibility of thunderstorms and showers during the day. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected to persist after that.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.