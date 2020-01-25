New Delhi: Five, including four students, were killed when a building collapsed in the city’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday, officials said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Taking note of the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Receiving bad news from Bhajanpura. Praying to God for everyone’s safety. I will reach the spot soon.”

भजनपुरा से बहुत बुरी खबर आ रही है। भगवान सब को सलामत रखे। थोड़ी देर में वहां पहुंचूंगा। https://t.co/LZojwG18b0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

(More details awaited)