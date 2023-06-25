Home

Building Collapses In Delhi’s RK Puram, No Casualties Reported: Watch

Photo credit: ANI

New Delhi: A building collapsed in RK Puram market area of New Delhi on Sunday. According to a report by news agency ANI, portion of a building caved-in on Sunday morning in RK Puram market. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

A video of the building collapse shared by ANI showed the walls and ceiling of the structure collapsed on the ground.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in the RK Puram market area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qJBqO0plWy — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Further details are awaited.

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and its adjoining states on early Sunday morning as the southwest monsoon arrived in the national capital and Mumbai city bringing some respite from the scorching summer heat. However, several parts of Delhi-NCR became waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall.

In a similar incident, a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai, earlier today due to heavy rainfall. The incident took place in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The official said that some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of building collapsed. Two people are stranded on the building’s first floor while two others have been rescued by sleuths of the three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams who are currently conducting a rescue operation at the building.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Portion of a building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Rescue operation is underway. 4 people have been safely rescued and 2 people are still trapped inside, rescue work is underway, says Maharastra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha https://t.co/itXjtrcn7Z pic.twitter.com/rLwA6qsNhp — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

In Maharashtra’s Thane city, heavy rains caused the roof of a restaurant at Ghodbunder road to cave in on Saturday night, resulting in injuries to three people. The injured—two women and a man—were rescued and rushed to a private hospital for medical attention.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

Monsoon arrived simultaneously in national capital Delhi and Maharashtra capital Mumbai today after a gap of 62 years as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the two iconic cities. The seasonal rains caused a recognizable dip in temperatures, bringing respite to the people from searing summer heat.

(With ANI inputs)

