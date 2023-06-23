Home

News

India

Building Collapses in Gujarat’s Jamnagar: Several Feared Trapped, 5 Rescued So Far

Building Collapses in Gujarat’s Jamnagar: Several Feared Trapped, 5 Rescued So Far

Local residents and eyewitnesses said the building was in a dilapidated condition and it collapsed at around 6PM when residents were still inside.

While three to four persons were pulled out alive from the rubble and hospitalised, eight to ten persons are feared to be trapped inside.

Jamnagar: A dilapidated three-storeyed residential building in Jamnagar city of Gujarat collapsed on Friday evening. As per preliminary report around 8 people were trapped under debris, and 5 have been rescued so far. Giving details, Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam said that the rescue operation is underway.

“An apartment building in Sadhana Colony collapsed today. Around 8 people were trapped under debris, and 5 rescued till now. The rescue operation is underway,” Poonamben Maadam said in a statement.

You may like to read

Gujarat | An apartment building in Sadhana Colony collapsed today. Around 8 people were trapped under debris, and 5 rescued till now. The rescue operation is underway: Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam pic.twitter.com/KPpPm3eQlD — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Another official told news agency PTI that the building was constructed by the Gujarat Housing Board nearly three decades back.

Soon after getting information, Jamnagar municipal commissioner DN Modi, senior civic officials and local MLA Divyesh Akbari rushed to the spot and are overseeing the rescue operation.

Local residents and eyewitnesses said the building was in a dilapidated condition and it collapsed at around 6PM when residents were still inside.

While three to four persons were pulled out alive from the rubble and hospitalised, eight to ten persons are feared to be trapped inside, residents said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.