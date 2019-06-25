Lucknow: Two members of a family died, while two others were critically injured after miscreants ran a car over the family following their objection to a molestation attempt against their daughter, ANI reported on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

One person has been arrested so far.

Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi said that they have registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation and attempt to murder. He also said that CCTV footage did not show any molestation attempt by the miscreants.

A probe has been launched into the matter.

“We’ve registered a case under sections for molestation & attempt to murder. Woman in her statement said she was asked to sit in car & the accused ran over them after her refusal. 1 person arrested, CCTV doesn’t show molestation attempt. Probe underway,” N Kolanchi said.