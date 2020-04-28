New Delhi: Hours after two priests were found murdered at a temple in Bulandshahr district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concerned and spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over phone to discuss the matter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. Also Read - Bulandshahr Priests Murder: 'Heinous Crime, Nobody Should Politicise it,' Priyanka Gandhi Criticises Yogi Govt

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Raut also said that the killing of priests in Uttar Pradesh should not be communalised like the Palghar incident in Maharashtra.

“Uddhavji said when such incidents happen, we should refrain from indulging in politics and unitedly work to punish the culprits,” Raut told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Raut in a tweet termed the killing of the priests ‘inhuman and brutal’. “Terrible ! killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar, UP, but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incidence,” he said in a tweet.

He further said in another tweet, “Maintain peace. The country is fighting corona and Yogi Adityanath will punish the culprits.”

Earlier this month, a mob lynched three men – two seers and their driver – in Palghar when they were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. The incident happened when their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district and the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

Earlier in the day, two priests were found murdered at a temple in Bulandshahr district, allegedly killed by a local youth.

Jagdish (55) and Sher Singh (45) were apparently hit with a lathi at Paguana village’s Shiva temple in Anupshahr police station area, police said. The alleged killer was arrested.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict action in the case as opposition leaders targeted his Bharatiya Janata Party government over the crime. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the case should not be politicised.