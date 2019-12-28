New Delhi: Prominent citizens from the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Friday handed over a demand draft of Rs 6.27 lakh to the district administration, to make up for the damages that were a result of a protest that ensued last week against the new Citizenship Law in the town.

As per a report, the locals also handed over roses to officers of the district administration.

Haji Akram, a member of the delegation which handed over the cheque to the administration, said that the entire community had come forward to collect the amount to pay for the damage to government vehicles and other property during the violent protests.

“We were saddened by the damage to public and government property and therefore we have come forward to hand over a cheque of Rs 6.27 lakh to pay for the damages. Members of the community themselves came forward with contributions,” Akram told reporters.

The move was appreciated by Bulandshahr District Magistrate (DM), Ravindra Kumar, who also said that this will ensure that such things are not repeated in the future.

It must be noted that protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation.