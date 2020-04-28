New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for deteriorating law and order situation, and rise of crime amid lockdown that resulted in the murder of two ‘sadhus’ in Bulandshahr. Also Read - UP’s MLA Gets Show Cause Notice From BJP For Warning People Against Buying Vegetables From Muslims

"Today in Bulandshahr, two sadhus were murdered while they were sleeping. The truth must come out after investigation in this heinous crime and at this stage no body should politicise this issue," the Congress leader said in a recent tweet.

Vadra was referring to a similar incident that took place few weeks ago in Palghar, Maharashtra, that was highly politicised and communalised.

“In UP before April 15, about 100 people have been murdered. Three days back in Etah, five of a Pachauri family have been killed so mysteriously that no body knew what has happened,” she wrote in Hindi.

..ऐसे जघन्य अपराधों की गहराई से जाँच होनी चाहिए और इस समय किसी को भी इस मामले का राजनीतिकरण नहीं करना चाहिए। निष्पक्ष जाँच करके पूरा सच प्रदेश के समक्ष लाना चाहिए। यह सरकार की ज़िम्मेदारी है। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 28, 2020

Seeking a thorough and fair investigation into the incident, she urged the UP government to bring out the truth behind the murders as it is the state government’s responsibility.

Earlier this morning, two priests were found brutally murdered at a temple in Pagona village of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies were recovered from the temple premises in a mutilated condition.

According to police reports, the suspect had stolen the belongings of the deceased priests – Jagdish alias Rangi Das and Sher Singh alias Seva Das – a few days ago following which the priests scolded him. In a fit of anger over it, he hacked them to death using a sharp weapon.

The accused suspect has been arrested by the UP Police. Further interrogation and investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the incident and asked police forces to take necessary actions. Additional forces have also been deployed in the area.