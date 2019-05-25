Bulandshahr: Bodies of ‘missing’ three children were recovered from a well in Salempur area of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh during wee hours on Saturday.

The children were shot dead and belonged to the same family, SSP N Kolanchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, reports claim that the children – a boy and two girls – were missing since Friday. Their identities have been ascertained.

SSP Kolanchi also informed that four teams are probing the case, while assuring strictest action against the accused.