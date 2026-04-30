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Bulandshahr triple murder accused shot dead in encounter, Rs 50,000 reward on head, Police say...

Bulandshahr triple murder accused shot dead in encounter, Rs 50,000 reward on head, Police say…

The SWAT team in charge, Inspector Mohammad Aslam and Head Constable Mohit Malik, were also injured after being hit by bullets during the encounter.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Jeetu Saini, the main accused in the shooting at a birthday party inside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr that claimed three lives, was killed in a police encounter on Thursday. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest. According to a NavBharat Times report, several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides during the encounter. Injured in the exchange, Jeetu Saini was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The SWAT team in charge, Inspector Mohammad Aslam and Head Constable Mohit Malik, were also injured after being hit by bullets during the encounter. Reports added that they have been referred to a higher medical center for treatment.

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From Jeetu Saini’s possession, the police recovered two pistols, one country-made firearm, live cartridges, and empty shells. The encounter took place near Dhakar Road, Sikandar Pur, under Kotwali Khurja Nagar area.

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Jeetu Saini trying to escape after firing:

According to the police, a checking operation was underway near Dharau Chowki under Khurja Dehat police station.

During this time, two men were seen approaching on a scooter.

When signaled to stop, they opened fire at the police team and fled.

In retaliatory firing, scooter rider Jeetu Saini was injured.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The other accused managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness.

When Did The Incident Take Place?

Jeetu Saini had hosted a birthday party for his friends at a gym on April 25. During the event, a major dispute broke out over smearing cake on the face, following which he opened fire on three youths. All three were killed. They were the brother and nephew of a BJP councillor.

In this case, the police have already arrested five accused.

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