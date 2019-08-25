Lucknow: The six accused in the Bulandshahr violence, in which Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed, were released on bail yesterday. They were welcomed with garlands amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

After the accused were arrested in December last year, reports revealed that Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked with stones, sticks and even an axe, before he was shot with his own licensed revolver.

#WATCH Bulandshahr: Six accused persons in the #BulandshahrViolence case in which Inspector Subodh Kumar was killed last year, were welcomed with garlands after they were released on bail, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PtuR2eHBsh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2019

UP Police had said that Prashant Natt, who worked as an Ola cab driver in Delhi a few months before the incident, had confessed to having shot the cop. Natt was arrested from his in-laws’ home in Greater Noida.

Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Ra, the main accused in the mob violence in Bulandshahr that led to the killing of a policeman and a youth, was arrested in January this year.

This is not the first time that murder accused has been garlanded after the bail. Last year, Jayant Sinha, Union Minister in the last Modi government, landed himself in the middle of a controversy after pictures of him felicitating the eight men convicted in Ramgarh lynching circulated on social media.

The then Union Minister had welcomed the eight men at his residence after their release on bail.