Bullet-riddled bodies of 2 missing SPOs found in J&K’s Kishtwar forest, weapons missing; search underway for suspected terrorists

The deceased, identified as Rishipal and Bobby Chand, were part of the Special Operations Group. Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down those responsible for the killings.

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Bullet-riddled bodies of 2 missing SPOs found in J&K's Kishtwar forest, weapons missing; search underway for suspected terrorists (Twitter @Bhupend29375158)

The bullet-riddled bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, have been recovered from a forest area in Dachhan. The two policemen had reportedly gone missing on Wednesday afternoon after gunshots were heard in the Deharna forest area of Marwah. The deceased have been identified as Rishipal and Bobby Chand. Both were associated with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Their bodies were found during a search operation launched after they failed to reach their destination. Following the recovery, security forces have intensified efforts to track down those responsible for their deaths.

According to preliminary information, the two SPOs were travelling from Kiyar Dachhan towards Basnan in the Inderwan area of Upper Ridge Deharna. They were reportedly on their way to relieve an Army team from the 17 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) stationed in the area.

The incident took place in a remote forest region, where difficult terrain and poor mobile network connectivity can make security operations challenging.

According to reports, the bodies were found nearly 2 km from the spot where the two SPOs went missing.

Gunshots heard around 3:30 PM, mobile network services disrupted

According to initial reports, gunfire was heard in the Deharna forest area at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday. Around the same time, Airtel mobile network services in the Marwah region were also disrupted.

After receiving information about the firing and the disappearance of the two personnel, an SOG team, accompanied by the Station House Officer (SHO), moved towards the area at around 7 pm.

A large-scale search operation was subsequently launched with the involvement of security personnel. The search teams eventually recovered the bodies from the Dachhan forest area.

Weapons missing, search for suspected attackers underway

According to reports, the service weapons carried by the two SPOs are also missing. Security forces are now searching the surrounding forest areas to trace those involved and recover the missing weapons. However, further details about the circumstances of the killings and the identity of the attackers are awaited.

BJP MLA from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar termed the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) a “truly tragic incident”, saying they had gone missing last night and their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning. One body was found around 8 am and the second around 9 am.

Kishtwar has witnessed several counter-terrorism operations in recent years. Its remote mountainous areas and dense forests continue to pose challenges for security agencies searching for suspected militants.