New Delhi: The Indian Railways will likely start the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train in a phase-wise manner. India's first ever bullet train may operate on 325 km tracks in just Gujarat in the first phase, between the cities of Ahmedabad and Vapi.

In the second phase, the bullet train may run from Vapi to Bandra in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as per reports.

More than 80 per cent of the land acquisition for the project has been done in Gujarat, Railway Board Chairman said on Saturday. The project is being delayed as it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra.

He said the Indian Railways is making efforts that the entire bullet train project is commissioned end-to-end, at once. However, if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra, the bullet train can be launched in phases and in the first phase, it can start operating from Ahmedabad till Vapi (Gujarat) instead of Mumbai (Maharashtra).

“Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together in both Gujarat and Maharashtra and we have planned accordingly,” said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board while addressing the media via video conferencing.

He said, “Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80 per cent land available in the next four months.”

“If we get the land, then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra,” he added.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train corridor, which is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being built at cost of Rs 1.08 trillion. The project is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The bullet train will run on 508 km tracks through Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Gujarat.

The COVID-19 pandemic was another reason behind the project’s delay. The bullet train project in India is slated to be completed by 2022.