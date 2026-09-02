Bullet train to cut Delhi-Lucknow travel time to 2.25 hours, Patna in 4.5 hours | Check full route chart

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has provided a key update on the proposed Delhi-UP-Bihar bullet train corridor. The project is expected to reduce travel time from Delhi to Patna to 4.5 hours and to Lucknow to just 2 hours and 12 minutes. Check the proposed route and estimated travel times for Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

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The proposed Delhi-UP-Bihar bullet train corridor is set to provide high-speed connectivity along one of India’s busiest railway routes. Representational Image

Travellers heading from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar often face packed trains and long journeys during Diwali and Chhath. This could change with the country’s next major high-speed rail corridor. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has provided a key update on the proposed Bullet Train Corridor.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the proposed bullet train corridor could reduce the travel time between Delhi and Patna to 4.5 hours. The distance of about 1,170 km currently takes nearly 12 hours to cover even by Superfast and Rajdhani Express trains.

Time between cities to reduce drastically

The proposed Delhi-UP-Bihar bullet train corridor is set to provide high-speed connectivity along one of India’s busiest railway routes. Here is the complete chart of estimated distances and travel times shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

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The distance between Delhi and Agra approximately 200 km will be covered in merely 58 minutes while the distance of 455 km between Delhi and Kanpur will be covered in 1 hour and 50 minutes. Meanwhile, Delhi and Lucknow which stand at a distance of approx. 495 km will be covered in 2 hours and 12 minutes and Delhi and Prayagraj will take 3 hours. delhi to Varanasi will take 3 hours and 33 minutes while Delhi to Patna will take just 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Second major bullet train project after Mumbai-Ahmedabad

The proposed Delhi-UP-Bihar corridor will add to India’s growing high-speed rail network. Construction is already underway on the country’s first bullet train corridor, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad over 508 km at speeds of up to 320 km/h. The Surat-Vapi section is expected to see its first service in August 2027.

While the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor connects two major cities, the proposed Delhi-UP-Bihar route will link a wider network of industrial, cultural and religious centres, including Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Patna. The improved connectivity is expected to give a fresh push to tourism, trade and economic activity across the region.

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Difference between bullet train and Vande Bharat

Indian Railways currently runs premium services including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani and Duronto. The proposed bullet train network, however, will take speed and technology to another level. While Vande Bharat can reach speeds of around 180 km/h and falls under the semi-high-speed category, bullet trains are expected to operate at up to 320-350 km/h.

With Diwali falling on November 8 and Chhath Puja on November 15 this year, millions of people from Delhi-NCR are expected to head home to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The proposed bullet train corridor is a long-term project, but once operational, it could significantly ease the rush and make festive journeys faster and more convenient.