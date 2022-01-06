New Delhi: The main conspirator of the Bulli Bai app has been arrested Delhi Police’s IFSO special cell from Assam. A total of four arrests have been made in the case so far. Photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on the app without their consent for a virtual auction.Also Read - Journalist, Pilot To A JNU Student: How Women Were Targeted As 'Bulli Bai Of The Day'

“Neeraj Bishnoi, arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell’s IFSO team, is the main conspirator & creator of ‘Bulli Bai’ on GitHub & the main Twitter account holder of the app. He is being brought to Delhi,” DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

The Mumbai cyber police had arrested one student Mayank Rawal (21) from Uttarakhand in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. The cyber cell of Mumbai police had earlier arrested Shweta Singh (19), alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, and engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru in connection with the case.