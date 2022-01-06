New Delhi: Hours after Mumbai Police said the prime accused of Bulli Bai app case was arrested, a Twitter user claimed he is the “real mastermind and creator” behind the controversy. The Twitter user – believed to be from Nepal – mocked Mumbai Police and said they have arrested “innocent” people. In a series of tweets, the user claimed that the arrested accused have nothing to do with the controversy and there was only one person involved in the row.Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' App Case: Who is Shweta Singh, The Mastermind Behind GitHub Row

The user, who goes by the @giyu44 handle, tweeted,”You have arrested the wrong person, slumbai police. I am the creator of #BulliBaiApp. Got nothing to do with the two innocents whom u arrested, release them asap.”

“When this fiasco started I wasn’t even aware of what it might entail, so I use my friends accounts. Both Vishal and that Swati girl, I use their accounts.. They didn’t even know what I was going to do. Now they got arrested coz of me… Feel free to abuse me in comments,” the user said in another tweet.

‘Catch me if you can’

The Twitter user made it clear that there was “only one” person involved in the row. “Lmao only one guy was ever involved and that’s me,” the user tweeted.

The user also challenged police and said he will “personally surrender if someone arranges” for his travel tickets via flight. “I will personally surrender if someone arranges for my travel by flight,” the user tweeted.

“I am the culprit behind this #BulliBaiApp, pls drag me,” the Twitter user said.

The user went on to warn police to “stop targetting innocent” people or there will be “Bulli Bai 2.0.”

What is Bulli Bai app case

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police said three people have been arrested so far in connection with the `Bulli Bai’ app which targeted women of a particular religion by putting up their images online for ‘auction’. The police also claimed that the accused seemed to have used names related to the Sikh community in their Twitter handles which promoted the app in order to mislead people about their identity.

Shweta Singh, the 18-year-old woman arrested from Uttarakhand by the cyber cell of city police, was the prime accused who had created the Twitter handle of the app, said a senior police official. Singh, who has passed class 12 exam and was planning to pursue engineering, was acting on the instructions from one `Giyou’ who was based in Nepal, he claimed. Earlier in the day, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale told reporters that some more people were likely to be involved in the matter.

Mayank Rawal (21) was nabbed from Uttarakhand in the early hours of Wednesday in the case. Shweta Singh was arrested on Tuesday from Rudrapur in the same state, while engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was held from Bengaluru on Monday. “As per the status of the handle (linked to the app), it says Bulli Bai is a community driven open source app by Khalsa Sikh Force. So why this (alias) is there, that is part of our investigation,” the commissioner said.

The Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of women of a particular community were uploaded for auction’ on the app called ‘Bulli Bai’, hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub. While there was no actual ‘auction’ or `sale’, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.