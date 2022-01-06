New Delhi: The Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, has suspended engineering student Neeraj Bishnoi from the University with immediate effect until further notice, reported news agency ANI. Bishnoi had been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell’s IFSO team for the alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested From Assam, Confirms Delhi Police

Neeraj Bishnoi, main Bulli Bai case conspirator, will be presented in Delhi Court tonight. He has confessed, but most importantly, we've acquired technical evidence required from his laptop and mobile. Whole network has been busted: DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra, on Neeraj Bishnoi's arrest

During interrogation, Bishnoi disclosed that the app was developed in November 2021 and updated in December 2021. He said he created one more Twitter account to talk about the app. Using another account he has stated, "You've arrested the wrong person": Delhi Police Special Cell