New Delhi: The main accused in the Bulli Bai app case, 21-year-old engineering student Niraj Bishnoi was in touch with the creator of the Twitter handle ‘sullideals’, who had created the dodgy Sulli Deals app on GitHub that ‘auctioned’ Muslim women and used their photographs for the same without their consent, said Delhi Police on Saturday. Niraj was arrested by Delhi police on charges of developing the Bulli Bai app, which also put out photos of women for ‘auctioning’.Also Read - Bulli Bai Case: Mastermind's Intention Was To Get Publicity, Make Own Identity, Says Police

According to DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra, the accused Niraj Bishnoi, during interrogation, revealed that he is habitual of hacking, defacing websites, and learning the same since he was 15. The accused also claimed to have hacked various websites of schools and universities of India as well as of Pakistan, the officer said. Also Read - Bulli Bai Case: VIT Bhopal Suspends Accused Neeraj Bishnoi; Delhi Court Sends to 7-Day Police Custody

The police officer informed that Niraj had tried to harm himself twice and is also threatening to commit suicide. “Due care is being taken care of him,” he said. Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested From Assam, Confirms Delhi Police

He informed that Bishnoi has inclination towards a gaming character of Japan animation namely GIYU. “He had created various Twitter handles using the word GIYU. He had created the account with word GIYU, through which he had challenged the law enforcement agencies to nab him,” the DCP said.

Police has also identified the 5 Twitter handles –@giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44 used by the accused. Out of these, the account @giyu2002 has been found associated with one FIR registered in the Kishangarh police station of South West Delhi. Bishnoi, from the @giyu2002 Twitter handle, had made lewd comments and tweeted about auctions of women.

Bishnoi, who was arrested from his home in Assam on Thursday, created another account @giyu44 on January 3, 2022, to challenge Mumbai police’s investigation to arrest him, said DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra. “He had tried to show his location in Nepal”, said Malhotra.

The account @giyu007 came to light when the ‘Sulli deal’ case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of the ‘Sulli deals’ app.

“During this time, he also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigating agency as a news reporter. Later, he came in contact with various other news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation with his nefarious goals”, added DCP Malhotra.

Further, the accused has disclosed to the police that he was in touch with the persons arrested by Mumbai Police in the virtual world and used to chat through Twitter group chat. “He never met those persons and even didn’t have their contact numbers,” Malhotra said. He also informed tha Niraj had disclosed that he was the one using the twitter account of the girl Shweta arrested by Mumbai Police.

“Accused Niraj had also disclosed that he was also in touch of the creator of Twitter handle ‘sullideals’, who had created the Sulli Deals app on GitHub and he had also propagated the same,” said the police officer.

On the use of Gurmukhi script in the app, accused Niraj disclosed that he had chosen the Gurmukhi as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script, the officer said.

(With Inputs from ANI)