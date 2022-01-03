Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Monday detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in connection with ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. GitHub app in which photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused. As per news agency ANI, police have registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act, based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on ‘Bulli Bai’ application hosted by GitHub platform.Also Read - Delhi Police Asks Twitter Details of User Who Posted Bulli Bai Content, Directs Removal of Tweets

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in connection with 'Bulli Bai' app case. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application and asked Twitter to block and remove related “offensive contents” on its platform. The police have also sought from Twitter information about the account handler who first tweeted about the app.

West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the ‘Bulli Bai’ app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app on Sunday. The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

After both the Delhi and Mumbai police lodged FIR in the matter under relevant sections, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, “Government of India is working with police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter.”

The development comes after the FIRs were lodged against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter.

In July last year, a case was registered by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police after it received a similar complaint about an unidentified group uploading photos of Muslim women on the ‘Sulli Deals’ mobile application. Police officials said an investigation is on in that matter too.

