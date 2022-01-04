Mumbai: Following several hours of questioning, Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested the 21-year-old Bengaluru man, who was earlier detained in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app ‘auctioning’ Muslim women on it. The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, who is a civil engineering student. Further, police also detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the dodgy application.Also Read - Journalist, Pilot To A JNU Student: How Women Were Targeted As 'Bulli Bai Of The Day'

“A woman has been detained by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police in Uttarakhand. Seems like is the main mastermind behind the app. She will be presented before a court in Uttarakhand for transit remand. After obtaining the transit remand, she will be brought to Mumbai,” said a Mumbai police official. Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Row: 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Detained By Mumbai Police

The official informed that both accused, the detained woman and the arrested man, became friends via social media site – Instagram. Also Read - Delhi Police Asks Twitter Details of User Who Posted Bulli Bai Content, Directs Removal of Tweets

“The racket behind the app includes many more people,” said the official. As per the police official, accused Vishal changed his name on December 31, and took up an identity related to the Sikh community. Vishal was detained from Bengaluru and was brought for questioning to Mumbai on Monday.

Actions taken so far in the case

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the ‘Bulli Bai’ application hosted on the GitHub platform. Prior to that on Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the ‘Bulli Bai’ app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

On Monday, Delhi Police also sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application and asked Twitter to block and remove related “offensive contents” on its platform. The police have also sought from Twitter information about the account handler who first tweeted about the app.

After both the Delhi and Mumbai police lodged FIR in the matter under relevant sections, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, “Government of India is working with police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter.”

The development comes after the FIRs were lodged against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter. The case came to light barely six months after a derogatory ‘Sulli Deals’ site that uploaded photos of women for auction without their consent surfaced on the hosting platform ‘GITHUB’.