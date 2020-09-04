New Delhi: A family of five is know to have committed suicide in Gujarat’s Dahod city. Police are currently trying to find out the reason behind their extreme step, however, they suspect it could be have been triggered by a financial crisis. Also Read - Unlock 4: Gujarat Allows Bus Services at 50% Capacity; Cinema Halls, Pools to Remain Closed

42-year-old man named Saifi Sabbirbhai Dudhiyawala who worked as a disposable paper dish and bowls manufacturer committed suicide along with his family members on Thursday night. Also Read - 10 Gujarat ATS Personnel Test Coronavirus Positive

“We got information about this incident at 7 am when we found that the entire family of five had poisoned itself. The family comprised of his wife Jenab (38) and three daughters. Two of his daughters are twins aged 16 and the youngest daughter is seven years old,” Paresh Solanki, officiating dy SP Dahod division, told IANS. Also Read - 'Looks Splendid on a Rainy Day': PM Modi Tweets Video of Iconic Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Modhera | Watch

“We have found a suicide note by Saifi which states that his family and he are committing suicide but no reason has been mentioned. This was a pre-planned suicide. Saifi had sent his parents — who were living with him — to his maternal uncle’s place on Thursday itself. He also brought his youngest daughter, who was staying at his sister in law’s place, back to his apartment,” added Solanki.

The police found a bottle of poison from the apartment that has been sent for analysis. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are awaiting the results. We are checking out the financial details of the deceased, but prima facie, it seems that the reason might be a financial crisis,” added Solanki.

Saifi’s younger brother, who was also his business partner, had also committed suicide a few years ago, police said.

(With agency inputs)