New Delhi: High-profile bureaucrat Sanjeev Khirwar, who used to walk his dog in Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium, has been transferred to Ladakh on Thursday. The transfer order has been issued by the Home Ministry. The move from the ministry came hours after it was reported that the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that he could walk his dog at the facility. At present, Sanjay Khirwar is posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

"Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga, the MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively," the MHA order stated.

Copy of the order from Home Ministry:

Apart from this, the Home Ministry has also sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary on the report of misuse of the facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjay Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga.

In this regard, the Chief Secretary, Delhi, has submitted the report to the MHA and action will be initiated soon. Sanjeev Khirwar’s wife Rinku Dhugga has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an order saying all state-run sports facilities in the national capital will stay open for sportspersons till 10 PM.

“It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that Kejriwal had directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 PM.

Sisodia said in a tweet: “News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 PM”.

In the meantime, BJP’s Delhi unit has also written to the L-G stating that “such an officer does not hold the right to be on that post”. Due to such acts, Delhi’s image was getting affected, the party said.

Who is Sanjeev Khirwar?

Sanjeev Khirwar is an IAS officer of the 1994 batch from the AGMUT cadre. He was born on November 29, 1971. Earlier, he had held important positions like Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Revenue, Finance and General Administration Department.

On educational qualification, he has completed BTech in computer science and MA in economics. After completion of his training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Khirwar was posted as SDM Chandigarh during the early part of his tenure.

Nearly two decades of his tenure in the civil services, Khirwar has served in important positions like Goa Excise and Finance Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner West Delhi.

He has also served as Secretary in Arunachal Pradesh and was posted as Secretary Andaman and Nicobar government.