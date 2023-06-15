Home

News

India

Burglars Rob Items Worth Rs 3 Lakhs From House In Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2, Break-In Caught On CCTV

Burglars Rob Items Worth Rs 3 Lakhs From House In Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2, Break-In Caught On CCTV

The incident took place on May 28 in an upscale society in Greater Kailash-2 when the robber broke into the house and stole items worth more than Rs 3 lakhs.

The incident took place on May 28 in an upscale society in Greater Kailash-2 when the robber broke into the house and stole items worth more than Rs 3 lakhs.

New Delhi: A house in Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2 was robbed of items worth over Rs 3 lakhs by unidentified burglars who broke into the premises by cutting open the balcony grill to gain access.

Visuals of the shocking incident, were captured on security cameras at the building and showed the burglars cutting open the balcony grill to gain access to the house in one of city’s most posh neighborhoods.

You may like to read

The CCTV video also shows one of the three robbers gorging on a chocolate.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the incident took place on May 28 in an upscale society in Greater Kailash-2 when the robber broke into the house and stole items worth more than Rs 3 lakhs before making their escape.

The entire robbery took place within a span of 30 minutes before the thieves fled the scene.

Another video from a nearby CCTV camera showed the burglars using a cutter to slice the wooden grill before breaking into the premises via a different gate. It showed two of the robbers bringing the stolen items from the house, including an iPad and a laptop, and dumping them into their bag on the bag where their third accomplice is keeping a lookout.

As per the TOI report, the residents were asleep when the robbery took place and did not hear anything going on inside their house even as the robbers decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables, including an iPad and a laptop, from their home.

The sly robbers were so deathly silent in carrying out the burglary that not even a single security guard or any neighbors got a whiff of that a robbery was taking place right under their nose and as such the Delhi Police did not receive any information at the time until the next morning when the residents woke up and noticed that someone had broken into their house and stolen various valuables and cash.

Upon realizing that they had been robbed, the house owners filed a complaint at the Chitranjan Park police department.

A senior official said that a case has been registered and police is investigating how such a break-in took place in an upscale neighborhood like Greater Kailash-2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.