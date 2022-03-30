Srinagar: A burqa-clad woman was caught on camera throwing a bomb at a security camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district yesterday. In the video, the woman is seen stops in the middle of the road then takes out the bomb from her bag and throws it at the CRPF bunker in a hurry. The road had a couple of pedestrians and two-wheelers passing by. Soon after throwing the bomb, she can be seen running away from the spot thereafter.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Donald Trump's Face Shaved Into Side Of His Head, Gets Trolled | Watch

The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI which shows a burqa-clad woman throwing a bomb at a CRPF post.

The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/Wtj5zSvNOf — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

According to a PTI report, the burqa clad woman had hurled a grenade toward security personnel at the CRPF camp. A policeman and a CRPF personnel were injured in the attack.

The area was immediately cordoned off and a search was launched to nab the attacker. Security officials scanned CCTV clips to identify the attacker. The identity of the attacker has been established but she is yet to be taken into custody.

Security officials said that a massive search operation is underway to locate the attacker.

“The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

This was the second incident of hurling a grenade at a CRPF camp in the Valley in the last 10 days. Earlier on March 19, terrorists had hurled a grenade at Babapora camp of CRPF in which one jawan was injured. Three accused persons involved in the terror crime were arrested.

(With PTI inputs)