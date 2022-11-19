Bus Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims From Andhra Overturns in Kerala; Over 40 Injured

As per the pilgrims onboard the bus, the driver had not slept for the last 3 days and said the accident could have happened by him nodding off.

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 44 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh en route Sabrimala were injured on Saturday after the vehicle in which they were traveling in overturned in Laha village in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. As per the pilgrims onboard the bus, the driver had not slept for the last 3 days and said the accident could have happened by him nodding off.

As per the state police, the bus carrying pilgrims was going from Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada to the hill shrine of Sabrimala when it met with an accident. All the 44 pilgrims onboard were rescued and shifted to the hospital through a joint rescue operation conducted by the state police, fire force, motor vehicle department and the locals. Reportedly, an eight-year-old boy injured in the mishap has been hospitalised in serious condition.

State health minister Veena George informed that as many as 21 persons were shifted to the Perunad Community Health Centre and others were given treatment at the Government General Hospital, Pathanamthitta.

He further informed that three persons, including an eight-year-old boy, were referred for treatment to the Government Medical College, Kottayam. “Their condition is serious”, the minister informed. “The boy has a spinal injury and he needs surgery. All arrangements for it have been done,” the health minister said.

(With ANI inputs)