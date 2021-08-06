Mayiladuthurai: As many as 30 passengers had a providential escape on Friday morning when the bus in which they were traveling caught fire at Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district, police said. The bus owned by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was bound to Karaikal with 30 passengers on board from Mayiladuthurai when the incident happened.Also Read - Power Cut in Chennai Today: Check List of Areas That Will Face Electricity Outage

Minutes before catching fire, the bus had left the Porayar bus stand, police said. Also Read - Caught on Camera: Man With Sword Ransacks Popular TV Channel's Office in Chennai

The driver noticed a cloud of thick smoke emanating from the engine all of a sudden and stopped the bus on the roadside. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: Devotees Barred From Entering 22 Temples in Madurai till This Date | Full List Here

All the passengers and the crew got off immediately.

Fire tenders from Porayar fire station arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

The entire front portion of the bus was gutted in the fire.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.