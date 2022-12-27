Bus Conductor Stabs 20-Year-Old Girl 51 Times With Screwdriver. The Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Chhattisgarh Murder Latest News Today (Representational Picture)

Raipur/Chhattisgarh: At a time when investigations into Shraddha Walker murder case is underway, a similar case came to light from Korba district of Chhattisgarh where a man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver. City superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi informed that the incident took place on December 24 in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

“The victim was alone in the house when the accused arrived there. He covered her mouth with a pillow to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver”, news agency PTI reported quoting the official as saying. The victim’s brother found her in a pool of blood upon arriving home.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, had befriended the victim three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it.

The accused later moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for work and the duo stayed in touch over phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused had also threatened her parents, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and four police teams have been formed to trace the missing accused.