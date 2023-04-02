Home

Bus Falls Into Gorge On Mussoorie-Dehradun Road; Many Feared Injured

22 people, including the driver, were in the bus that fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Police, fire service team & ambulance on the spot.

The accident took place on Mussoorie-Dehradun road. (Screengrab from ANI footage)

Mussoorie-Dehradun Road Accident: Several people were feared injured after a roadways bus lost control and fell off the gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route on Sunday morning. 22 people, including the driver, were in the bus that fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Police, fire service team and ambulance are on the spot and rescue operations are underway.

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand: 22 people, including the driver, were in the bus that fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. All the passengers were injured in the accident & were rescued, condition of three of them is serious: Mussoorie police https://t.co/KKsDv4oGnR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2023

According to preliminary information, the bus was coming from Dehradun when it lost control and fell into the gorge. The police officials and other relief teams rushed to the accident and started the search and rescue operations.

As per Mussoorie Police, three of those injured are in critical condition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.