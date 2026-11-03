Bus Fare Hike: After Nandini Milk price rise, Karnataka bus tickets to become costlier from November 5

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has attributed the proposed bus tickets price hike to rising diesel prices.

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Bus Fare Hike: After Nandini Milk price rise, Karnataka bus tickets to become costlier from November 5 | Image: X

Bus Fare Hike: After Nandini Milk price rise, people of Karnataka are going to witness another price increase ahead of Diwali. It means that people who commute in state buses will have to pay extra for tickets from November 5. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the proposed bus fare hike is due to rising diesel prices, while the government also cited losses faced by state transport corporations. The state government is increasing bus fares in less than two years.

Last month, the three-member Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee (PTFRC) had recommended a 25 percent hike for three bus corporations, including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). The committee, which was chaired by retired IAS officer Atul Kumar Tiwari, was formed under Chapter 5A of the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

The state government, in October, reviewed the finances of four State Transport Undertakings (STUs) which had sought a fare hike in June due to rising diesel prices and employee wages.

The committee, which was formed on July 10 2026, studied the RTCs’ financial condition, reviewing fuel prices, spare parts, maintenance and employee salaries, etc. it called the ticket price hike as “inevitable”, warning that the bus corporations would otherwise fall into major losses.

Transport Minister Said Fare Hike Will Be ‘Modest’

Transport Minister B S Suresh last month said that the hike would be “modest”, saying that the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister and placed before the cabinet before a final decision.

RTCs Raised Their Prices In January 2025

The RTCs last increased their ticket prices by 15 percent on January 5, 2025.

It is to be noted that the bus corporations in the state have liabilities of around Rs 6,600 crore. These liabilities include provident fund, diesel and arrears for retired employees.

In June this year, the corporations, including KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC, demanded a 33 percent fare hike, while BMTC demanded 40 percent rise, citing higher diesel prices and employee wages.

The RTCs stated that they have announced a 12.5 percent salary hike for their employees from July 1, 2026. It has added Rs 873.64 crore to the corporations’ annual expense. The rising prices of diesel, a Rs 7.81-per-litre increase, has also raised RTCs annual fuel bill by Rs 395 crore.