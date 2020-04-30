New Delhi: A day after the Home Ministry decided to allow the interstate movement of migrant workers by road, a number of states across the country have raised concern and have urged the Centre to arrange special trains for them, saying moving them by buses is not feasible. Also Read - Don't Start Moving on Foot, Maintain Patience: UP CM Yogi's Appeal to Stranded Migrants Amid Lockdown

Considering the number of people, distance and logistics of travel, the states have urged the Centre to arrange special trains for the migrant workers.

The development comes after the MHA in its new guidelines on Wednesday said that the people can only be transferred by road on buses. The MHA also said that the states will have to make arrangements for their transportation.

Expressing concern, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the movement of thousands of people over such long distances in buses is not practical at all.

Worst-hit by coronavirus, Maharashtra government also has written a similar letter to PM Modi and made the same demand. More migrant workers are employed in Mumbai than anywhere else in the country. Last month, thousands of workers in Bandra held a protests, demanding transport arrangement for their travel to their home states.

In a similar manner, Tamil Nadu government on Thursday wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying the state has around 4 lakh migrant workers and most of them are from Bihar and West Bengal. Under such situation, moving them by road in buses is not feasible.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to prepare data of migrant labourers stranded in the state due to the lockdown and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange special trains for their transportation. He also said one nodal officer has been assigned to each district for coordinating the return of the migrant labourers.

Citing the Union Home Ministry’s order, the CM said given the large number of workers stuck due to the lockdown, use of buses for their transportation would not work.

Telangana government also on Thursday demanded that the Centre should arrange special trains and provide free transportation for migrant workers to their native states. Noting that there are about 15 lakh migrant workers in Telangana, belonging to states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the government said it takes about three to five days for them to reach their native states if they travel by buses.

Similarly, the Bihar government on Thursday urged the Centre to allow running of special trains to facilitate the return of people stranded in different parts of the country in wake of the revised lockdown guidelines released by the Union Home Ministry.

“We will welcome all our people, willing to come back, from any part of the country. Arrangements like screening, home quarantine and institutional quarantine are in place. We have also appointed Pratyay Amrit (senior IAS officer of Principal Secretary rank) as the nodal officer,” Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said.