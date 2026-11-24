Traders in metro cities such as Kanpur have a new option as the GST network has changed its rules so businesses can now generate e-way bills for sending valuable goods by metro rail, whether between markets or straight to customers.
They will also be able to claim input tax credit (ITC) on this movement. GSTN has amended CGST Rule 138(2A) to include metro rail as the fifth mode of transport in Part B of the e-way bill.
Till now, businesses could generate e-way bills for goods worth Rs 50,000 or more only for road, rail, air or water transport. Many systems ask for a vehicle number, and the metro has no separately registered one. With no metro option on the portal, businesses struggled to show valid records.
The GSTN says in its advisory that businesses can now create e-way bills straight from the web portal and update transport details on bills they have already generated, as the feature has gone live.
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If you move goods by metro rail, you now have to enter the relevant transport document number. Large businesses and transporters whose billing or ERP software connects straight to the GST portal via API can try the feature in a sandbox environment for now, and the live API launch date will be announced later.
Tax experts say that traders, or people acting for them, tend to take lighter, high-value goods on the metro in bags or parcels, not heavy loads. Without a clear e-way bill option, goods could previously be stopped by mobile squads outside the station, or the mode of transport could be questioned when the goods were sold.
Therefore, with the new provision, traders will have solid and valid documents for the movement of goods. This will benefit jewelers, mobile and electronics sellers, small and large traders, and courier agents who transport goods worth Rs 50,000 or more by metro.
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Think of an e-way bill as the digital paperwork that travels with goods. It is generally needed when goods worth more than Rs 50,000 are moved from one place to another or between states. It shows the movement is legitimate, discourages tax evasion and safeguards a business’s ITC claims.
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