New Delhi: A Delhi-based businessman, along with his wife and daughter were on Wednesday found dead inside a car on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. His son, also in the car, was critically injured in the incident.

The incident came to light when the police patrolling the road noticed the static vehicle at the 105th milestone near Vrindavan cut, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

According to reports, the family was on their way back from New Year celebrations in Mathura. The businessman allegedly shot dead his family members, killing his wife and daughter on spot, and then shot himself committing suicide.

His son who narrowly escaped death was rushed to the hospital as soon as the police found the car. Further investigation is underway.