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But WHY? Durga temple in Asansol, closed for several years, reopens after BJP defeats Mamata Banerjee, wins West Bengal

But WHY? Durga temple in Asansol, closed for several years, reopens after BJP defeats Mamata Banerjee, wins West Bengal

The Durga temple had remained closed for a long time due to community tensions and administrative restrictions, making its reopening especially significant for locals.

But WHY? Durga temple in Asansol, closed for several years, reopens after BJP defeats Mamata Banerjee, wins West Bengal | Image: X

Asansol Durga Temple Reopens After BJP’s Huge Win in Bengal: A Durga temple, which is located in West Bengal’s Asansol, was closed for several years, has reopened for devotees on Monday after the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal’s Assembly elections. The temple, which was managed by Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust, was shut due to local tensions. The shrine was mostly closed throughout the year and opened only during festivals like Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja.

#WATCH | A Durga temple, managed by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust in West Bengal’s Asansol, reopened to devotees after remaining shut for several years. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul won the Asansaol Dakshin seat with a margin of 40,839 votes. pic.twitter.com/CojN84s6mp — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

Asansol Durga Temple Reopens After BJP’s Huge Bengal Win

The temple was reopened following BJP’s thumping victory on all nine Assembly seats in Paschim Bardhaman district. The news sparked joy and enthusiasm among locals. Asansol, where the temple was located, falls under the nine Assembly seats.

Story Highlights

The temple, which remained closed for years due to tensions reopened on Monday.

BJP MLA from Asansol Uttar, Krishnendu Mukherjee, visited the temple and fulfilled his promise to reopen the temple year-round.

For locals, reopening signals political change following BJP’s electoral success in the region.

The BJP defeated TMC, winning 206 of 293 Assembly seats and ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule.

The state’s Assembly Elections 2026 were held in two phases with 92 percent turnout.

Why Was The Temple Closed For Years?

The reason behind the prolonged closure of the temple was linked to tensions between two communities and administrative restrictions. BJP workers and devotees gathered at the temple premises to offer prayers as soon as the gates were opened.

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BJP’s newly elected MLA from Asansol Uttar, Krishnendu Mukherjee, visited the temple and attended its reopening. He had made a promise to the people to open the temple for the entire year if he won the Assembly election.

For many residents, the reopening of the temple is a sign of political change in the region after the saffron party’s electoral success.

BJP Dethroned TMC

The BJP breached TMC’s fort, winning 206 of 293 Assembly seats. The saffron party has put an end to Mamata Banerjee’s rule after 15 years.

On Monday, vote-counting day, the BJP crossed the halfway mark of 147, while TMC struggled at 80 seats.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The state voted in two phases on April 23 and 29. The overall turnout recorded was 92 percent.

The EC has announced repolling in Falta on May 21 due to “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process”.

Results will be announced on May 24.

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