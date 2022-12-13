No Butter Left for Your Paratha? You’re Not Alone as Delhi-NCR Faces Acute Butter Shortage

New Delhi: Winter is officially here and India’s favourite ‘makkhan’ is hard to find. If your household has run out of butter and there’s not a single cube left for your piping hot parathas, all we can suggest you to do is keep calm and have it with some chutney or pickle. We say this because you’re not alone and many people across Delhi-NCR region and several parts of Ahmedabad and Punjab have complained of acute butter shortage in the market as well as online grocery stores.

As per reports, there is indeed a shortage of butter – a major dairy product – in the markets for the past few days and industry sources claimed that the supply of butter has been disrupted in many parts of the country due to fall in milk supply, coupled with rise in demand.

According to a India Today report, the shortage of butter was first reported from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, in Delhi too, Amul Butter has not been available on the market for 20 to 25 days, reacting to which distributors have claimed that there is a supply shortage and they too have not been receiving the product.

Netizens have also complained about the butter shortage issue on several social media platforms and even shared ‘ butter out of stock’ screengrabs of various online grocery stores.

Why nobody is talking about amul butter shortage in delhi ?🤔 — Kartik Jain (@kartikjain0101) December 5, 2022

I probably sound stupid tweeting this, but is there a butter shortage in Delhi? No local grocery store has butter, it is out of stock on delivery apps, even retail chains like R fresh are not stocking butter?

Is this real, or just me? Wanting to make garlic bread from a week now — Vaishnavi || वैष्णवी (@MVaish06) November 30, 2022

No butter anywhere in Ahmedabad. Dairies includung Amul are not producing enough. Shopkeepers saying shortage could last a week. — peeleraja (@peeleraja) November 8, 2022

Whatever the reason/s be, the shortage of Amul butter is still going to remain for some time.

Many restaurants/houses have shifted to alternatives in the mkt for the time being. — In a brown study (@inbrownstudy) December 11, 2022

A Noida-based distributor said that he is receiving nearly half the quantity of butter since the past couple of weeks. “In place of 900-1,000 boxes, we are receiving around 500 boxes of butter per week. The companies are saying that supply will be restored soon,” he said.

WHY IS INDIA FACING BUTTER SHORTAGE

One of the major reasons behind the shortage of butter is said to be due to the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle heads in many states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan. Besides, many farmers have shut their dairy business due to loss of cattle deads and rise in fodder prices. The sources said that milk production has recorded decline, leading to short supply of some dairy products, including butter and ghee.