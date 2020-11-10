New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Buxar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM. While early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am, a final result is expected by evening. Also Read - Chakai Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari Alias Munna Tiwari had registered victory from Buxar constituency seat by defeating BJP's Pradeep Dubey.

This year as well, Congress' candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari was in fray. The BJP, however, had fielded Parshuram Chaubey – former constable who was promoted as sub-inspector before he decided to opt for VRS.

To get the latest and accurate updates on all the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, users can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

On the official EC website http://www.eciresults.nic.in/, users can get all the updates on contesting candidates, parties and winners. Also, it provides comprehensive detail on round-wise progress of counting in each assembly segment, details of NOTA votes, and the victory margins of winners.

