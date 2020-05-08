New Delhi: After witnessing a massive rush of tipplers, flouting social distancing norms to buy liquor at liquor stores, the Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh News: Bravo! This District Has A Unique Method to Identify Who Are Buying Liquor

Under this system, customers will be given a specific time slot for purchasing alcohol from the nearby outlet, cutting down on the wait time and long queues at liquor stores. Only 50 people are permitted to take an e-token in an hour.

But how do we get the e-tokens? It's not that difficult, here's how:

Step 1: Visit the official website launched by the Delhi government – www.qtoken.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Apply for Liquor Purchase Token’ (OR, here’s your direct link)

Step 3: Enter your name, phone number in the required fields

Step 4: An e-token will be sent on your registered mobile number

Step 5: Check your inbox for the e-token and note your time slot

Step 6: Take the e-token to the nearest liquor shop and purchase your alcohol without overcrowding the area