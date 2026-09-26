Buying a home? Check digital connectivity rating before you sign

When buying or renting a property, it's no longer just about checking nearby amenities like transport links, parks, or schools, you can now also check the quality of mobile and internet connectivity.

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Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) are registered on the platform to assess and rate digital connectivity in buildings. Representational image

Poor mobile network coverage and sluggish internet speeds can be a major concern when buying or renting a property. To help address this, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) platform, through which landlords can have their properties digitally rated by agencies registered on the portal.

Under this new system, the digital rating of any building, society, mall, office, or shop can be checked. This will allow customers to know how the networks of different telecom companies perform before buying or renting a property.

This is how the digital connectivity rating system will work

Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) are registered on the platform to assess and rate digital connectivity in buildings. Owners of homes, commercial complexes, or residential societies can apply for a rating through this official platform, after which a registered agency will audit factors like in-building coverage, Wi-Fi, and fiber connectivity before issuing a rating certificate. The public can then log onto the platform to check a property’s digital rating report along with its QR code certificate.

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Keep in mind in digital rating

According to TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lohoti, the digital rating will primarily hinge on a few key factors, network coverage and voice call quality from different telecom operators within a building, along with the availability of high-speed broadband and fiber connectivity.

It will also assess whether connections from different providers within a premises work consistently, ensuring reliable connectivity for everyone at home or in the office. Lohoti added that the entire rating process will fall under TRAI’s direct supervision, and any agency found issuing incorrect ratings or violating regulations will have its registration cancelled.

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What will be the impact on the property market and customers?

Once these new systems are in place, customers will be able to tell whether a building has call-drop issues without even setting foot in it. TRAI also expects that homes and commercial complexes with strong digital ratings will see a boost in resale and rental value going forward, which, in turn, should push builders and developers to prioritize better digital infrastructure right from the construction stage.