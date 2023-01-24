Home

BV Doshi, Pioneer of Brutalist Architecture in India, Dies

New Delhi: Renowned architect Dr Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi breathed his last at 10.30 am today. He was 95. He is regarded as a significant figure in Indian architecture and is renowned for his contributions to the development of the country’s architectural discourse. Doshi made India proud in May 2022 when he was conferred the Royal Gold.

Notably, BV Doshi was among the rare people to have been awarded both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize for Architecture.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize is awarded annually to honour a living architect or architects whose built work demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture.

He has also received the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri awards. He is also widely regarded as a forerunner of modernist and brutalist architecture in India.

He has been credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in Ahmedabad.