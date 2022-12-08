By Election Result 2022: Full List Of Winners Constituency-Wise

Bypoll Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the six Assembly seats and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat began at 8 AM today. The Assembly seats where bypolls were held are Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Padampur in Odisha, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. Check full list of Bypoll Election Result 2022 winners here.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha Bypoll – Samajwadi Party ‘s Dimple Yadav wins

– ‘s Dimple Yadav wins Rampur Bypoll Result – BJP’s Akash Saxena wins

– Akash Saxena wins Khatauli Bypoll Result – RJD’s Madan Bhaiya wins

– RJD’s Madan Bhaiya wins Sardarshahar Bypoll Result – Congress ‘s Anil Kumar wins

– ‘s Anil Kumar wins Padampur Bypoll Result – BJD’s Barsha Singh wins

– BJD’s Barsha Singh wins Kurhani Bypoll Result – BJP ‘s Kedar Prasad Gupta wins

– ‘s Kedar Prasad Gupta wins Bhanupratappur Bypoll Result – Congress’ Savitri Mandavi wins