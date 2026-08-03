By-election results Explained: Why Bankipur, Datia become high-stakes prestige battles rather than ordinary fight for political parties?

Voting for the highly contested by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur and Madhya Pradesh's Datia took place on July 30.

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By-election results Explained: Why Bankipur, Datia become high-stakes prestige battles rather than ordinary fight for political parties? | Image: X

Bankipur, Datia Bypoll Election: The results of Assembly by-elections in three states will be announced today, August 3. The fate of several political leaders is at stake in these three seats. The most high-profile seats are Bankipur in Bihar and Datia in Madhya Pradesh, both of which are being closely watched. Voting for these two seats took place on July 30. Both the Bankipur and Datia seats have traditionally been considered strongholds of the BJP. Therefore, this is a prestige battle for the saffron party. Bankipur was represented by BJP’s Nitin Nabin, while Datia has been considered the political stronghold of Narottam Mishra.

Datia Assembly By-Election

Notably, the party didn’t give ticket to Narottam Mishra form this seat. He fought the 2023 election from this seat and lost it to Congress’s Rajendra Bharti. In April this year, the Delhi Court sentenced Bharti to three years imprisonment in a fraud case. Following the court’s verdict, Bharti’s Assembly membership was terminated. His supporters staged massive protests after he was denied a ticket.

Clashes were also witnessed between Mishra’s supporters. Later, the former minister pledged his full support to BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari. The main contest is between Tiwari and Congress’s Ghanshyam Singh.

Bankipur By-Election

According to the Election Commission, the seat got vacant after Nitin Navin was elected as the national president. The party also elected him to the Rajya Sabha and fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha from Bankipur seat.

Prashant Kishore, founder of the Jan Suraj Party, is also contesting from the seat, making the battle more interesting. This year’s election could have been easy for the saffron party, Kishore’s entry has made it interesting. Kishor has claimed that he will defeat the BJP in the election.