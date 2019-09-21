New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the by-elections to 64 constituencies across states will be held on October 21 this year. Notably, the results of the counting of votes will be declared three days later on October 24.

Here are the states and their constituencies where by-elections are scheduled next month:

Arunachal Pradesh (1) Assam (4) Bihar (1) Chhattisgarh (1) Gujarat (4) Himachal Pradesh (2) Karnataka (15) Kerala (5) Madhya Pradesh (1) Meghalaya (1) Odisha (1) Puducherry (1) Punjab (4) Rajasthan (2) Sikkim (3) Tamil Nadu (2) Telangana (1) Uttar Pradesh (11)

CEC: By-elections to 64 constituencies across Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana &Uttar Pradesh, to be held on Oct 21 ;counting on Oct 24 pic.twitter.com/qs1EXsEVbV — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Along with the by-elections to these 64 constituencies, assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will take place on the same day, i.e., October 21.

Here’s the Complete Schedule of By-election 2019 to the 64 Constituencies:

1) Issue of Notification: September 27, 2019.

2) Last date of nomination papers: October 4, 2019.

3) Scrutiny of nomination: October 5, 2019.

4) Last date of withdrawing nominations: October 7, 2019.

4) Date of Polls: October 21, 2019.

5) Counting of votes: October 24, 2019.