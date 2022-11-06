Bypoll Election Result 2022 Winner List: Constituency-wise Result Here

Bypoll 2022 Winners List: As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead on 3 seats, while the RJD on 2. Check ist of winners in Mokama, Gopalganj, Andheri East, Gola Gokarnath, Dhamnagar, Adampur and Munugode.

Updated: November 6, 2022 10:43 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Live Election Result, Bypoll 2022 Winner List: The counting of votes is underway in the byelection to seven assembly constituencies in Bihar’s Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra’s Andheri East, Telangana’s Munugode, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokarannath, Odisha’s Dhamnagar, Haryana’s Adampur. As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead on 3 seats, while the RJD on 2. Telangana Rashtriya Samiti is ahead on 1. The postal ballots votes were counter first, followed by the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

BYPOLL RESULT 2022: Here is the complete list of winners from each constituency:-

Bypoll seatLeading CandidateTrailing CandidateLeading party
MokamaNeelam DeviSonam DeviRJD
GopalganjMohan Prasad GuptaKusum DeviRJD
Andheri EastRutuja LatkeBala Venkatesh Vinayak NadarShiv Sena
Gola GokarannathAman GiriVinay TiwariBJP
Dhamnagar Suryabanshi SurajAbanti DasBJP
AdampurBhavya BishnoiJai PrakashBJP
MunugodeKusukuntla Prabhakar ReddyPalvai Sravanthi ReddyTRS

Most seats witnessed a tough battle between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Among the seven seats where bypolls were held, the BJP held three seats and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.


Final results are expected by afternoon, stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Assembly bypoll results. 

