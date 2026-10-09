Bypoll election results 2026 Winner List: Check who is leading in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon and Thattanchavady?

Bypoll election results 2026: Check the latest updates, leading candidates and constituency-wise updates for Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon, Thattanchavady, Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

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Bypoll election results 2026 Winner List: Check who is leading in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon and Thattanchavady? (Image: PTI)

Vote counting is underway for by-elections in six constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam on Friday, October 9. The contests include five Assembly seats and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. The Election Commission of India (ECI) began counting votes at 8 am. The results are being closely watched as an early indication of political support following recent changes in government and party alliances.

As of the latest available updates, the BJP is leading in Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. In Puducherry, All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand is leading in Thattanchavady, while AIADMK candidate K. Banumathi is ahead in Tamil Nadu’s Dharapuram seat. K. Maragatham Kumaravel of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in Madurantakam, according to the Election Commission’s trends.

West Bengal Bypoll Results: Nandigram, Rejinagar in Focus

West Bengal is counting votes for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies. The results are particularly important because they represent an early electoral test for the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, which ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Adhikari decided to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Rejinagar became vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the Assembly elections and chose to retain Naoda.

Both constituencies recorded voter turnout of around 80%. The polling was accompanied by allegations of intimidation and irregularities, while the Election Commission described the process as largely peaceful.

Counting in both seats is taking place in 15 rounds. The latest available Election Commission page showed counting in progress, without a confirmed winner for either constituency.

Assam Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll result

In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a contest between the BJP, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The seat fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi, who won it for the Congress in 2024, joined the BJP and won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the recent state elections.

The BJP has fielded Devasish Sharma, while Congress has nominated Sibamoni Bora. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is also in the contest.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 76.19%, with around 19.05 lakh registered electors. The BJP’s Devasish Sharma was leading in the early counting trends, according to reports published on Friday morning. The final winner is yet to be confirmed in the updates cited here.

Puducherry Bypoll Result: Thattanchavady

Puducherry is counting votes for the Thattanchavady Assembly seat, which was vacated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy after he chose to retain Mangalam, another constituency he won in the 2026 Assembly elections.

AINRC candidate Ashok Anand was leading in the latest Election Commission update available at 10:18 am on October 9.

Thattanchavady recorded a voter turnout of 80.81%, lower than the 87.2% registered during the Assembly elections earlier this year. The result will be watched closely as a test for the AINRC-led government in the Union Territory.

Tamil Nadu Bypoll Results: Madurantakam and Dharapuram

Tamil Nadu is counting votes in the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies. Both seats became vacant after AIADMK legislators who won in the recent elections resigned and joined Chief Minister Vijay’s TVK.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel was leading in the latest Election Commission update. In Dharapuram, AIADMK candidate K. Banumathi was ahead.

The results are significant for the TVK government, as the two by-elections will indicate whether the ruling party can retain support in constituencies previously won by AIADMK candidates.

Where to check official Bypoll results

The Election Commission of India is publishing constituency-wise counting trends and results on its official website.

For the latest updates, visit the ECI By-Election Results portal.