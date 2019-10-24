New Delhi: Counting of votes in 51 Assembly seats, which went to the polls along with Haryana and Maharashtra, has begun. Thirty of these seats are currently held by the BJP, 12 by the Congress, and the rest by regional parties.

Uttar Pradesh is also witnessing bypolls in 11 assembly seats; followed by six in Gujarat; five each in Bihar and Kerala; four each in Assam and Punjab; three in Sikkim; two each in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan; and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

The overall voting percentage in the bypolls to 51 assembly seats was nearly 56.84 per cent, the Election Commission said while releasing data available till 7 pm, adding that the polling passed off peacefully. The bypolls to the five Assembly constituencies in Kerala were marred by heavy rains, especially in Ernakulam, which saw a relatively low turnout at 53.27.

High voter turnout was reported in Khonsa West seat in Arunachal Pradesh (90 pc), Naxal-hit Chitrakot in Chhattisgarh (74 pc), Huzurnagar Telangana (84 pc) and Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh (62 pc) per cent and Shella in Meghalaya (84.56 pc), according to data released by the EC per cent.

There was an estimated 75.69 per cent voting in four assembly seats in Assam. The figure was 49.50 per cent in Bihar, where bypolls were held in five assembly seats and Samatipur Lok Sabha seat. The turnout was over 60 per cent in the bypolls to Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

The Gujarat bypolls happen to be a prestige battle for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani; Bihar bypolls semifinals for the assembly elections due next year.

In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the polls are seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. The BJP currently has 302 members out of 403 in the Assembly.

It is a four-cornered contest with the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress fielding candidates on all 11 assembly seats.