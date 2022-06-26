Lok Sabha Byelection Result 2022 LIVE: The counting for June 23 by-polls to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats has begun at 8 am on Sunday. The three Lok Sabha seats that are up for grabs are Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Azamgarh, and Punjab’s Sangrur. Meanwhile, the seven assembly seats are spread across the nation — Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura. Postal ballots will be counted before opening EVMs. While none of the results has the potential of an upturning of government, most are high-pitched, prestige battles with significant political pride at stake. The fate of newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided today. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the CM. He is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month following the resignation of the then chief minister Biplab Deb. Among the assembly elections, a high-stakes contest will be decided in the national capital in the Rajinder Nagar bypoll, which also saw a reduction in voting percentage, from 58.3% in 2020 to 43.75% three days back.Also Read - New Trend In Gujarat: Students Shifting From Private To Govt Schools, Finds Report

