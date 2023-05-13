Home

Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of Votes For Jalandhar Lok Sabha, 4 Assembly Seats By-Election To Begin Shortly

Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of Votes For Jalandhar Lok Sabha, 4 Assembly Seats By-Election To Begin Shortly

Stay tuned to india.com for latest counting updates on Bypolls results from Sohiong in Meghalaya, Suar and Chhanbey in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha and Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

By-poll Results 2023 LIVE: Bypolls were held for one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab and four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha on May 10. While the Sohiong Assembly constituency in Meghalaya registered an impressive polling percentage of more than 90%, voter turnout in the Suar and Chhanbey Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh was far lower, at just 41.78% and 39.51% respectively. In the Jharsuguda Assembly seat in Odisha, 68.12% of voters cast their ballots, while the turnout for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat was 50.27%.

By-poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates

