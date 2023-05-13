ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of Votes For Jalandhar Lok Sabha, 4 Assembly Seats By-Election To Begin Shortly
live

Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of Votes For Jalandhar Lok Sabha, 4 Assembly Seats By-Election To Begin Shortly

Stay tuned to india.com for latest counting updates on Bypolls results from Sohiong in Meghalaya, Suar and Chhanbey in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha and Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:33 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of Votes For Jalandhar Lok Sabha, 4 Assembly Seats By-Election To Begin Shortly

Live Updates

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Odisha assembly bypoll main candidates

    Though there are nine candidates, the contest was restricted to three candidates — Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy of the BJP.

  • 6:26 AM IST

    Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Sohiong assembly constituency, Meghalaya

    The bypoll to the Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya was necessitated following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections scheduled on February 27 this year. Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh’s death.

    A total of six candidates, Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the National People’s Party (NPP), S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC, are in the fray.

  • 6:06 AM IST

    Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Chhanbey assembly constituency, Mirzapur, UP

    The bypoll was caused due to death of sitting Apna Dal (S) MP Rahul Kol. The party has fielded Kol’s wife Rinki Kol while Kirti Kol, daughter of former lawmaker Bhai Lal Kol is contesting as the SP candidate. A total of eight candidates were in fray for this seat.

By-poll Results 2023 LIVE: Bypolls were held for one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab and four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha on May 10. While the Sohiong Assembly constituency in Meghalaya registered an impressive polling percentage of more than 90%, voter turnout in the Suar and Chhanbey Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh was far lower, at just 41.78% and 39.51% respectively. In the Jharsuguda Assembly seat in Odisha, 68.12% of voters cast their ballots, while the turnout for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat was 50.27%.

Also Read:

By-poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories