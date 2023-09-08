live

Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin Shortly; Major Test For INDIA Bloc

Bypoll results LIVE: Folllow this live blog for latest updates on Seven seats, including Bageshwar, Ghosi, Puthuppally, Dhupguri, Dumri, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, went to voting on September 5. Check counting trends, winners list here.

Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes for the bypolls to four assembly seats in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura will begin at 8am on Friday in the first electoral test for the INDIA bloc against the BJP. Bypolls to two seats in Tripura (Boxanagar and Dhanpur), and one seat each in West Bengal (Dhupguri) and Jharkhand (Dumri) were held by and large peacefully on September 5. Around 65 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters had exercised their franchise to seal the fate of six candidates in the bypoll. Out of the seven seats, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the Samajwadi Party (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally). The counting centre has been set up at Krishi Bazar Samiti, Pachambha, in Giridih district, an election official said. “In all, 24 rounds of counting will be held and over 70 officials have been deployed for the exercise,” Giridih deputy commissioner-cum-election officer Naman Priesh Lakra told PTI.

