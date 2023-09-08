Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin Shortly; Major Test For INDIA Bloc

Top Recommended Stories

Bypoll results LIVE: Folllow this live blog for latest updates on Seven seats, including Bageshwar, Ghosi, Puthuppally, Dhupguri, Dumri, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, went to voting on September 5. Check counting trends, winners list here.

Published: September 8, 2023 6:36 AM IST

Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes for the bypolls to four assembly seats in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura will begin at 8am on Friday in the first electoral test for the INDIA bloc against the BJP. Bypolls to two seats in Tripura (Boxanagar and Dhanpur), and one seat each in West Bengal (Dhupguri) and Jharkhand (Dumri) were held by and large peacefully on September 5. Around 65 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters had exercised their franchise to seal the fate of six candidates in the bypoll. Out of the seven seats, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the Samajwadi Party (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally). The counting centre has been set up at Krishi Bazar Samiti, Pachambha, in Giridih district, an election official said. “In all, 24 rounds of counting will be held and over 70 officials have been deployed for the exercise,” Giridih deputy commissioner-cum-election officer Naman Priesh Lakra told PTI.

    Dhupguri by-election: Polling concludes peacefully with over 80% turnout

    The by-election to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district concluded peacefully on Tuesday with over 80 per cent voter turnout, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

    The bypoll in Dhupguri was necessitated by the sudden demise of BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy on July 25. Roy had come to Kolkata to participate in the monsoon session of the Assembly. He was admitted to a city hospital after he complained of the chest pain. He died soon after being admitted to the hospital.

    The bypoll is witnessing a three-way fight between Trinamool Congress, BJP and Congress-backed CPI(M).

