New Delhi: The bypolls for 53 Assembly and Lok Sabha seats are underway in 17 states across the country. The early trends will start emerging by 8 AM.

Notably, the counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls are taking place in following states: states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The bypolls to the seats in these states necessitated for a number of reasons. However, there will be no bypolls for 15 seats in Karnataka as the Election Commission has postponed it because the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Uttar Pradesh will witness a four-cornered contest on all seats with the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress trying their luck.

The fate of 35 candidates in two Assembly constituencies — Vikravandi and Nanguneri — in Tamil Nadu will be decided today.

All preparations have been done for the bypolls to two assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 202 polling stations — 113 in Pachhad and 89 in Dharamshala — have been set up in the state.

Around 7.68 lakh voters will decide the fate of 33 candidates in the four assembly segments of Punjab. In Bihar, nearly three million voters will exercise their franchise to elect from among 51 candidates.

Meanwhile, Haryana and Maharashtra are witnessing polling for Assembly elections 2019. The results for the same will come out on October 24. (Catch LIVE updates here)